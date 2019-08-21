Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James T Toohey & Son Funeral Home
92 Howe Ave
Shelton, CT 06484
(203) 924-9056
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Talcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Talcik


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Talcik Obituary
Mary T. Talcik
Mary T. Talcik, age 100 of Trumbull, formerly of Shelton, passed away August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Mary was born in Shelton, October 31, 1918, daughter of the late John F. and Mary Dubrava Talcik and was a valley resident for most of her life. She worked as a clerical worker for the former General Electric of Bridgeport for several years until her retirement. She is survived by her nephew Thomas Laliots (Michelle) and her niece Sandra Bradtmuller (Edward). She was predeceased by her brother John Talcik, and her sisters Anne Talcik and Harriet Laliots. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton at 10 a.m. Interment was held privately. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now