Mary T. Talcik
Mary T. Talcik, age 100 of Trumbull, formerly of Shelton, passed away August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Mary was born in Shelton, October 31, 1918, daughter of the late John F. and Mary Dubrava Talcik and was a valley resident for most of her life. She worked as a clerical worker for the former General Electric of Bridgeport for several years until her retirement. She is survived by her nephew Thomas Laliots (Michelle) and her niece Sandra Bradtmuller (Edward). She was predeceased by her brother John Talcik, and her sisters Anne Talcik and Harriet Laliots. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton at 10 a.m. Interment was held privately. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019