Mary Theresa Barbieri

Mary Theresa Barbieri, age 90, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Michael Peter Barbieri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport and spent the last 65 years in Fairfield. Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Leonilda Anziano, her sisters Susan Ciaffone and Connie DeMercurio and brother-in-law John Ciaffone. She is survived by her loving daughters Barbara Giaquinto of Monroe, Diane and Barry Butler of Fairfield, Michele Barbieri of Fairfield, Janet and Jeff Gannon of Boston, Grandchildren Michael and Hagar Giaquinto of Agoura Hills, CA, Barbara and Patrick Murphy of Fairfield, Abigail Gannon and Matthew Gannon of Boston, great grandchildren, Mia and Ella Giaquinto. Her brother Felix and Kathy Anziano of Fairfield, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 591 Stratfield Road, Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Internment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers her family requests contributions in her memory to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or Our Lady of the Assumption Church.