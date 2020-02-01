Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Toothill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Toothill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Toothill Obituary
Mary Toothill
Mary Ann Toothill, age 91 of Oxford, CT, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Toothill was born in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Lesinsky. She was a lover of animals. Mary is survived by her devoted daughters Victoria Glazer and her partner Michael Visconti and Judith Ingerman and her husband Jeffrey, adored grandchildren Charles Glazer and his wife Dana, Daniel Glazer and his wife Stephanie, Sarah Dos Santos and her husband David, and Marc Ingerman and his wife Lauren, and her cherished great-grandchildren Carly, Nicholas, Jack, Julian, Alexandra, Noah, and Halle. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Barney Toothill. A graveside service will be held privately.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -