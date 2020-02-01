|
|
Mary Toothill
Mary Ann Toothill, age 91 of Oxford, CT, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Toothill was born in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Lesinsky. She was a lover of animals. Mary is survived by her devoted daughters Victoria Glazer and her partner Michael Visconti and Judith Ingerman and her husband Jeffrey, adored grandchildren Charles Glazer and his wife Dana, Daniel Glazer and his wife Stephanie, Sarah Dos Santos and her husband David, and Marc Ingerman and his wife Lauren, and her cherished great-grandchildren Carly, Nicholas, Jack, Julian, Alexandra, Noah, and Halle. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Barney Toothill. A graveside service will be held privately.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020