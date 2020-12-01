Mary B. Trautman
Mary B. Trautman, of Spring Hill, FL passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 with her sister by her side, at HPH Hospice Sturgill House. Mary was born and raised in Trumbull, CT. She was the oldest child of Dr. and Mrs. Edwin F. Trautman and the dearly beloved sister of Dee-Dee Chiota of Trumbull, Susie Palmer of Guilford, and Ned Trautman of Bethlehem, PA. Mary graduated from Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT and Russell Sage College, Troy, NY. She was a Physical Education and Psychology major. Mary was a 30 year social worker for the state of CT Welfare Dept. and the Stamford CT Girls Club. Mary relocated to Spring Hill, FL in 1990 with her partner, Regina (Rae) Black of Norwalk, CT. They later established Mary & Rae Pet Sitters which introduced them to many wonderful two and four footed friends. She loved all sports, especially softball, bowling and golf and UCONN women's basketball. Mary was a 30 year communicant and Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Cabrini R.C. Church of Spring Hill. She was predeceased by her mother, father, sister Betsy, brother John, and her loving partner, Rae Black. In addition to her brother and sisters, Mary is survived by eight nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews, a host of friends in Florida and Connecticut and her beloved dog, Milo. Services will be private and a public celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather in a post-Covid world. To light a candle or post condolences online, please go to www.redgatehennessy.com
. In remembrance of Mary please consider making a contribution to The Humane Society or an animal charity of your choice
.