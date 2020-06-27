Mary E. Vadas
Mary Naughton Vadas, age 77, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late George R. Vadas, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Haven, the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Naughton, she had been a Fairfield resident for nearly 60 years. A graduate of Hamden High School, she received her Licensed Practical Nurse Degree from Eli Whitney Technical School. Mary worked at St. Raphael's Hospital and later worked both private duty nursing and at local nursing homes including the Carolton Hospital, Cambridge Manor and St. Joseph's Manor. An active member of Southport Congregational Church, Mary volunteered for many church functions and enjoyed her time working at the Carousel Shop. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage, working diligently over the years to connect the family tree, visiting those she found in Ireland on numerous trips. Locally she was a proud member of the Gaelic American Club. Throughout the years, you could always find Mary on the sidelines of her son's football and baseball games and then her grandchildren's softball and volleyball games, and gymnastics meets. She cherished those times, recalling them as the best times in her life. Survivors include two beloved sons, James Vadas and his wife Allison of Fairfield and Peter Vadas of Fairfield; three cherished grandchildren, Olivia, Kaia and William Vadas; two brothers, Thomas and William Naughton of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by her son, Paul W. Vadas. Due to current conditions, a service celebrating Mary's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Mary's memory to Southport Congregational Church, 524 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.