Mary Veres
Mary Veres, age 93, of Fairfield, entered into rest on Friday, August 14, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the devoted wife of the late George J. Veres. Mary was born in Wells, VT on June 2, 1927 daughter of the late Wasco and Anna (Krafchick) Dirga. She worked at the D.M. Read Company in Bridgeport for many years. Mary enjoyed taking cruises around the world. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her nieces, Michele Sciongay, Carol Dirga and her husband Charles, Tonya Craig and her husband Peter, Janet McFarland and her husband John, Stephanie Raymond and her husband Daniel and a nephew William Brazis and his wife Marie and several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and grand-nieces and grandnephews. Mary was predeceased by five brothers, Michael, George, John, Andrew and Stephen Dirga and a sister Ann Brazis. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held onThursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Friday, friends are invited to her graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, River Rd., Shelton. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
.