Mary Ann Witkowski

Mary Ann Kerekes Witkowski, age 77, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Bernard Witkowski, entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Bridgeport to the late Stephen and Mary Ann Salack Kerekes. Mary Ann enjoyed collecting bells and took great pleasure in ceramics, knitting, and crocheting, and cats. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, with her favorite player being Derek Jeter. Mary Ann loved going on Facebook and keeping in touch with her family and friends but the thing she loved the most was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved the summertime and spending time at the beach watching the waves. An excellent cook, Mary Ann was known for her wonderful soups, sauce, and gravy. Mary Ann's memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bernard Witkowski, and his wife, Denise, of Stratford, and Colleen Witkowski, of Stratford; grandchildren, William Witkowski, and his fiancée, Molly, of Stratford, Melissa Bimmler, and her husband, Jason, of Ansonia, Diana Gill, and her husband, Roberto Cintron, of Stratford, Meghan Gill, and her husband, Gus Franko, and Henry DiJulio; great-grandchildren, Alexia Maraday and Zachary Bimmler; a sister, Barbara Ditter, and her husband, Frank, of Southbury; a sister-in-law, Ann Kerekes; her best friend since childhood, Vicky Trovarelli, and her husband, Joe; and several nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Kerkes. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, Fairfield. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit . For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary