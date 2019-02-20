Mary Jo (Sawicki) Wittmer

Mary Jo (Sawicki) Wittmer, age 78, of Trumbull, passed away February 17, 2019. Mrs. Wittmer was born on July 25, 1940 in Derby, CT to the late Anthony and Joan (Kuzia) Sawicki. A graduate of Ansonia HS ('57) and a top two graduate of Stone Business College ('58), she was a legal secretary, and later an administrative secretary in the service school at Sikorsky Aircraft. Mrs. Wittmer's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and extended family. She enjoyed RV travel all over the US, trips to Europe with her husband, was a patron of St. Michael's World Apostolate and former church organist who encouraged her family in the arts taking great pride in all their accomplishments. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Charles Wittmer of Trumbull; their three children Marlene (William) Lautenschlager, Joseph Wittmer, all of Shelton, and Kristen (Andrew) Cable of Monroe; her brother Anthony Sawicki Jr. of Naugatuck; seven cherished grandchildren, Andrew, William, Teresa, and Miriam Lautenschlager, Katerina Wittmer, and Monica and Bridget Cable and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-grandpets. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Carol Sawicki, brother-in-law Kenneth Wittmer, and sister-in-law Dorothy Michnich. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Trumbull. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Ansonia, CT. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) at https://curehht.org/. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary