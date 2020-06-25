Mary Woessner
Mary Mourges Woessner
Mary Mourges Woessner, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 21st. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Susan and her husband Charles.
A 67-year resident of Lordship, Mary's passion was travelling the world, and she enjoyed over 60 cruise voyages and many other land trips.
Mary is survived by sons Randall and Garry, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A private ceremony has been held and a public memorial will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, CT 06615 or at www.thelordshipchurch.org. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
