Mary Frances Zahornasky
Mary Frances Zahornasky, age 94, of Shelton, passed away February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Zahornasky was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stanley and Antonia Skonieczny. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas E. Zahornasky, her brother Joseph Skonieczny, her sisters Antonia Pond, Josephine Zitnay and Helen Schmigall. Survivors include her children Patricia M. Scarpa and her husband John, Thomas E. Zahornasky Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Gary A. Zahornasky and Robert Zahornasky and his wife Carol; eight grandchildren Erica, Kirsten, Rebecca, Amanda, Thomas Joshua, Matthew, Ryan, and Wyatt and many great-grandchildren. Services were private. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mulllinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020