Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zahornasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Zahornasky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Zahornasky Obituary
Mary Frances Zahornasky
Mary Frances Zahornasky, age 94, of Shelton, passed away February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Zahornasky was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stanley and Antonia Skonieczny. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas E. Zahornasky, her brother Joseph Skonieczny, her sisters Antonia Pond, Josephine Zitnay and Helen Schmigall. Survivors include her children Patricia M. Scarpa and her husband John, Thomas E. Zahornasky Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Gary A. Zahornasky and Robert Zahornasky and his wife Carol; eight grandchildren Erica, Kirsten, Rebecca, Amanda, Thomas Joshua, Matthew, Ryan, and Wyatt and many great-grandchildren. Services were private. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mulllinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -