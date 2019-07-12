Maryann "Wandy" Lechler

Maryann "Wandy" Lechler, the devoted wife of the late George P. Lechler, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She will be remembered fondly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was born in Philadelphia in 1926 and she lived most of her life in Kingston, Jamaica where she raised her family for 58 years. Maryann had a passion for gardening, nature and reading and she shared this love with her entire family. She loved to travel, especially to her family home in Maine. She spent her life volunteering. First with the schools of her five children, then at the University of the West Indies Eye Clinic.

Maryann was always a kind, thoughtful person. She loved to entertain her many good friends, family and visitors over the years and truly immersed herself in the culture of Jamaica. Her grandchildren have described her as an avid baker, adventurous, loyal and always supportive.

She is survived by her loving children, George "Geep" P. Lechler, III and his wife Christina of Wellington, FL, Mary Virginia "Ginny" Szondy and her husband George of Fairfield, CT, Robert "Bobby" Lechler and his wife Elsie of Quito, Ecuador, Suzanne Hoak of Margate, FL, and James "Fuzz" Lechler and his wife Jackie of Kingston, Jamaica. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Sarah Lechler, Elizabeth Heagney, Jennifer Gartner, Matthew Szondy, Christopher and Mark Lechler, Scott Hoak, Christina Hudson, Amanda, James and Richard Lechler, as well as her great-grandchildren, Sydney Heagney, Olivia and Joseph Hoak, and Maximilian and Caroline Hudson. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Emmett Rowe.

Friends are invited to celebrate her wonderful life at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 860 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519 or to the Richard and Diana Stewart Foundation, 49 ½ South Camp Rd., Kingston 4 Jamaica (this fund helps build elementary schools in rural Jamaica). To send her family a note of condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019