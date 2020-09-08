Maryanne Gombos
Maryanne Fraboni Gombos, age 90, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late George J. Gombos. Born in Bridgeport on November 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Rose Simoncelli Fraboni and was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport. Before her retirement she worked at Harding High School with the City of Bridgeport Public Schools for many years. Maryanne and her husband George worked tirelessly to ensure their family knew what love and devotion truly was. When her husband passed, she upheld his passion for watching stock car racing on television. She enjoyed shopping at Kohls, with her sister Jean, for presents and trinkets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether passing the time with her breakfast friends at McDonalds or reading the National Enquirer, Maryanne had a passion for life. Although she lost her husband of 58 years, her unwavering love for her family lived on. Strong and independent are the two words that most describe Maryanne. The two words that encourage the women of her family to forge forward always and to never give up along their path of endurance. She never asked for help and was always willing to prove her strength and bravery to allow others in need to lean on her for support and tranquility. Maryanne never took "no" for an answer and proved to be a pillar of strength as the Matriarch of the family. For this, her family will always be grateful for and finds great peace in knowing she lived a life of fulfillment. Survivors include a daughter, Carol Mielniczek and her husband, Ziggy, three sons, George E. Gombos and his wife, Chriss, Alan J. Gombos and his wife, Linda, Richard C. Gombos and his wife, AnnMarie, a sister, Jean Fraboni, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Fraboni, Jr. and a great grandson, Gavin George Connery.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gavin Connery Foundation at https://gavinconnery.com/donate
.