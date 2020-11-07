Marybeth Charbonneau
Marybeth Charbonneau, age 71, a lifelong resident of Laurel Beach, Milford and beloved wife of the late Gary Charbonneau, entered eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1949 in Waterbury and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Agnes (Leary) Gribbon. Marybeth graduated from Jonathan Law High School, Class of 1967 and a graduate of St. Joseph's College in Vermont, Class of 1969. She was a Medical Records Coder for Park City Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital until her retirement. Marybeth was a longtime member of the Irish American Club of Fairfield. She was also active in the Laurel Beach Community serving on numerous committees and running many functions. Marybeth's greatest joy was hosting family holidays and gatherings at the beach house and spending the summers sitting on the sand at Laurel Beach surrounded by her friends, her family and her five grandchildren. Marybeth is survived by her two devoted sons, Paul R. Charbonneau and his wife Jaime of Monroe and David S. Charbonneau and his wife Sara of Milford, grandchildren, Emma, Elsa & Gary and Kyle & Nathan. She also leaves her twin sister, Rayellen G. Martelon of Milford, her brothers, Pat Gribbon of Milford and James Gribbon of Ponte Vedre, FL and many nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 10:30 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish) Social Distancing and Masks are required. Interment to follow in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. Arrangements are entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com