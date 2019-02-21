MaryEllen Warner

MaryEllen Viselli Warner was born on February, 4, 1960 and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband David Warner Sr. and her parents Michael and Stella Twiss Viselli.

MaryEllen enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She cherished her grandchildren. MaryEllen loved life and making people laugh. She was a great storyteller. She enjoyed her ghost hunters and supernatural. She had a great time visiting the Lizzie Borden Museum. MaryEllen worked as a waitress and a CNA. She received her certification at CBI in Stratford. She also spent many years at her father's business, MaryEllen Bakery in Norwalk.

Her greatest accomplishments were her three sons, Wayne Smith, Colleen and grandson Christian of Monroe, Daniel Smith, Amanda and granddaughter Aerianna of Ansonia, and David (DJ) Warner of Bridgeport.

Also left to cherish her memory are her brother and sisters, Michael and Carolyn Viselli of Bridgeport; Joanne and Mark Wheeler of Ansonia; and Judy and Jose Hernandez of Beacon Falls; her nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jennifer and Jon Viselli, Jose Jr. and Anthony Hernandez, and several great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Friends may greet the family prior to the service between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019