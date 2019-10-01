|
Mathew L. Capozziello
Mathew L. Capozziello age 88 of Fairfield passed away Monday September 30, 2019 in Ludlowe Health Care Center of Fairfield. Mathew was born in Bridgeport in 1931 to Alfred and Mary Capozziello and was one of 15 children, he had 12 brothers and 2 sisters. He was a lifelong Fairfield resident and a Army Veteran serving as a MP in The Korean War, he managed Tokay Lounge for many years and was the proud owner of Fairfield Tree & Landscaping and Aspetuck Tree & Landscaping for over 50 years. He was a well loved and admired man of Fairfield County his whole life. He was the husband of the late Joan Capozziello, his beloved wife of 54 years. He is survived by his dearly loved children, 3 sons, Mark A. Capozziello of Bridgeport, Mathew A. (Smitty) Capozziello of Newtown and Dean James (Jimmy) Capozziello and wife Donna of Trumbull. A daughter Dawn M. Capozziello of Bridgeport, and predeceased by a daughter Pamela L. Capozziello. 5 cherished grandchildren, Erik,Matti, Lynn, Samantha, Nicole Rose and Shanah and numerous nieces and nephews. Mathew was best known for his knack to tell incredible stories of what he saw and what he did in his life, was an extremely hard worker, very generous to all and touched everyone's heart he met. Friends are invited to attend a wake on Wednesday, October 2 (TODAY) in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport from 4 to 8 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass on Thursday October 3 at 9:30 a.m. in The Holy Family RC Church Fairfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019