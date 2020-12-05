Matilda Jacobs
Matilda Sabol Jacobs, age 96 of Trumbull, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George Jacobs. Born in Nanticoke, PA on July 31, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Vajda) Sabol and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Before her retirement, she was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for many years. Matilda was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Trumbull. She was an avid reader and had a vast collection of books. She was devoted to her family, her church and her friends and was generous to all. Everyone thought of her as the sweetest person they ever met.
She was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters, Andrew, Elizabeth, George, Eleanor, Thomas, John, Emma, Anna, Edward, Michael, Irene her twin sister and Paul. She leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
