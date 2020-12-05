1/1
Matilda Jacobs
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matilda Jacobs
Matilda Sabol Jacobs, age 96 of Trumbull, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George Jacobs. Born in Nanticoke, PA on July 31, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Vajda) Sabol and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Before her retirement, she was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for many years. Matilda was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Trumbull. She was an avid reader and had a vast collection of books. She was devoted to her family, her church and her friends and was generous to all. Everyone thought of her as the sweetest person they ever met.
She was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters, Andrew, Elizabeth, George, Eleanor, Thomas, John, Emma, Anna, Edward, Michael, Irene her twin sister and Paul. She leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved