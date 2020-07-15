Matthew BronskiJanuary 4, 1993 - July 8, 2020On July 8th, our dear son, brother, and friend lost his hard fought battle with addiction. Matthew was the most caring, sensitive person who touched the lives of so many in his short time here on Earth. His smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious. It didn't matter if he was having a rough patch himself, he was always there to help others around him.Matthew exuded love; he always ended a phone call, text, or conversation with "I love you". He was free with his hugs for anyone in need and some have even said his hugs had healing powers. He had an impact on countless peoples' lives over the years because of his compassion and wisdom.Matthew found great joy in the simple things. He was a lover of music and was happiest when seeing live shows or simply listening to a great song in his car. He loved all animals, but especially his dog Jed, who is appropriately named after a Grateful Dead song. And finally, one of Matt's other loves: pizza. He could survive off pizza for three meals a day.However, his greatest loves were his family and friends. He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Kim, his brother Robert and wife Kali, his brother Chris and girlfriend Jaime, his grandmother Eleanor Kelleher, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family would like to thank First Step Behavioral Health for all of their love and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Step to support others who are struggling.Donations can be sent to:First Step Behavioral HealthP.O. 1446 Pompano Beach, FL 33061Or online at:Choose "Client Account" > Client Name - Matthew Bronski > Additional Notes "Donation"