Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Cline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Cline Obituary
Matthew Eric Cline
December 5, 1978 - September 10, 2019Matthew Eric Cline, age 40, of Beacon Falls, the beloved son of Gerald F. and Carol A. Papariello Cline, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT on December 5, 1978. Matthew spent his childhood growing up in Seymour where he played Little League and soccer, building forts and playing with neighborhood kids. He found peace in the outdoors through many miles of mountain biking and hiking. Had a love of cats and a knack for naming them. Matt worked for Griffin Brothers Excavation Company of Seymour where his talent and personality made him irreplaceable. He was loving and kind and gave so much of himself to his fellow family and friends. Everyone who met him loved him.
In addition to his beloved parents, Matt's family includes a loving brother Jeremy Cline of Beacon Falls, a caring sister Kristen Guillet and her husband Ryan of Oxford, a cherished niece Ana Guillet, two loving nephews Kayden and Jacob Guillet all of Oxford, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Sam and Rose Papariello and his paternal grandparents Robert and Mary Cline.
A Funeral Service in Celebration of Matthew's Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour, with Joy Jacob, SDB of St. Michael Church, Beacon Falls, officiating. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
At the Family's request, please honor Matthew's memory by doing what he did best: Reaching out to a person in need of support. Memorial gifts in memory of Matthew may be made to The Wheeler Clinic at https://www.wheelerclinic.org/ or through the funeral home. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now