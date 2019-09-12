|
Matthew Eric Cline
December 5, 1978 - September 10, 2019Matthew Eric Cline, age 40, of Beacon Falls, the beloved son of Gerald F. and Carol A. Papariello Cline, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT on December 5, 1978. Matthew spent his childhood growing up in Seymour where he played Little League and soccer, building forts and playing with neighborhood kids. He found peace in the outdoors through many miles of mountain biking and hiking. Had a love of cats and a knack for naming them. Matt worked for Griffin Brothers Excavation Company of Seymour where his talent and personality made him irreplaceable. He was loving and kind and gave so much of himself to his fellow family and friends. Everyone who met him loved him.
In addition to his beloved parents, Matt's family includes a loving brother Jeremy Cline of Beacon Falls, a caring sister Kristen Guillet and her husband Ryan of Oxford, a cherished niece Ana Guillet, two loving nephews Kayden and Jacob Guillet all of Oxford, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Sam and Rose Papariello and his paternal grandparents Robert and Mary Cline.
A Funeral Service in Celebration of Matthew's Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour, with Joy Jacob, SDB of St. Michael Church, Beacon Falls, officiating. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
At the Family's request, please honor Matthew's memory by doing what he did best: Reaching out to a person in need of support. Memorial gifts in memory of Matthew may be made to The Wheeler Clinic at https://www.wheelerclinic.org/ or through the funeral home. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019