Matthew Janneke
1988 - 2020
Matthew L. Janneke
Sergeant 1st Class Matthew L. Janneke, 32, of Clarksville, TN formerly of Naugatuck, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on October 31, 2020.
Matthew was born July 6, 1988 in Milford, CT, son of Louis C. and JoAnn (Timpanelli) Janneke. A graduate of Naugatuck High School class of 2006, Matthew proudly embarked on a career in the United States Army, having served 2 tours of duty in Iraq as well as 3 tours of duty in Afghanistan. Matthew loved riding his motorcycle, spending time at the gym, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed bow hunting and playing golf. He enjoyed reading and listening to a variety of music. He always had a playful spirit from youth on through his rebellious teenage years, and kept his humor and laughter while growing into the man he would become. He will be greatly missed, whether by those who witnessed his strength and leadership in the Army, or by those who saw him smile and heard his laugh.
Besides his mother of Waterbury and father of Naples, FL, Matthew leaves his brother Scott Janneke of Queens, NY, his sisters Samantha Janneke of Waterbury, Abigail Janneke of Huntsville AL, his paternal grandparents Gideon and Dorothea Janneke of Naples FL, his maternal grandmother Ethel Mae (Cullen) Timpanelli of New Port Richey, FL, his aunts Jennifer Timpanelli of Waterbury, Jeanette Pala and her husband Brian of Naples, FL, Elize and Peter Hone of Naples, FL, his uncles Patrick Timpanelli and his wife Sheila of Milford, Michael Timpanelli Jr. and wife Debra of Prospect, Daniel Timpanelli of Naugatuck, many cousins and a host of extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Michael A Timpanelli Sr, and his aunt Donna (Lassen) Timpanelli.
Arrangements: Funeral services for Matthew will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, Connecticut 06708. Burial with full military honors will follow at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
Funeral services provided by
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
