Matthew L. Siwy, age 72 of Stratford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, in Bridgeport Hospital. Survivors include his devoted children, Steven L. Siwy and his partner Eliza Wallace, Eric C. Siwy and wife Moriah Cohen, all of Philadelphia, and Kathleen Durand and husband David of Bridgeport, two cherished grandchildren, Jack Durand and Ezra Siwy, and a brother Kenneth J. Siwy and wife Pricillas of Stratford. Services will be held at a later date. For full obituary, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
