Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Matthew Lozanov

Matthew James Lozanov
Matthew James Lozanov, age 32 of Stratford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on July 1, 1987, son of the late Robert (Loz) Lozanov and Donna Hasak Lozanov, Matthew had been a lifelong Stratford Town resident. Matt was a licensed cosmetologist and worked as an orderly in the OR at New Vision. He loved to tan and spend time on the beach. Matt was well liked by all. In addition to his mother, Donna, he is survived by his brothers, Michael Lozanov (Katie) and Jonathan Lozanov; his maternal grandfather, James Hasak; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to conditions beyond control, all services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
