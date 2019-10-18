|
|
Matthew O'Gorman
Matthew Christopher O'Gorman, age 50, of Fairfield, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Matt's greatest joy in life was being the father to Luke Matthew, Declan Patrick, and big brother Ethan. Matt was born in Morristown, NJ on July 3, 1969. He was the son of Patricia and the late Martin O'Gorman. He was the brother of Kevin (Elaine), and Brian O'Gorman. Matt is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, October 20 between 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a prayer service to be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Lesko and Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for his children Luke and Declan. As expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to The O'Gorman Children's Education Fund c/o: Heather Dubrosky, 75 Milandale Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To read his complete obituary, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019