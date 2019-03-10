Matthew Francis Rigney

Greece: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 50. Predeceased by his parents, Leo and Irene Rigney. Survived by his sister, Monica Rigney (Timothy Dorr); aunt, Mary Burke; cousins, David (Susan) Burke, Darren (Christy) Burke; other beloved family members. The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to the members of the Unity Hospital ICU, Pulmonary and Palliative Care Units for the exceptional care given to Matt. Over twenty-three years ago Matt entered the Lifetime Assistance residence and day habilitation programs. Through the years he received excellent care and development from a devoted team that enabled him to be his very best. He was equally passionate about his work and the simple joys of sharing cheeseburgers and French fries with his friends.

No prior calling. His Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifetime Assistance Foundation in his memory.