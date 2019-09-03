|
|
Matthew Thomas Senatore
Matthew Thomas Senatore, 46 of Fairfield, the devoted father of Mia, Emma and Reese, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport to Wayne and Elvira Senatore and was a lifelong area resident.
Matt received his bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut, where he became a true Husky for life. He enjoyed his work as a Service Director at SiriusDecisions in Wilton, who was recently acquired by Forrester.
Matt's true purpose in life was being a devoted and loving father. His girls meant the world to him and he showed them that every day in every way. He was also a diehard New York Yankees and Jets fan. He had a love for music and his favorite by far was the Dave Matthews Band. He attended countless concerts with his friends and family throughout the years.
In addition to his parents and his beloved daughters, Matt is survived by their mother, Daina, his brothers, Christopher and Peter (Grace), and his sister, JoAnna (Shane). He will also be dearly missed by his large, extended family and many friends.
Friends may greet his family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan Fund, an organization that rewards education scholarships to survivors of childhood cancer. Matt was a recipient of one of their scholarships many years ago and showed his gratitude by serving on their board. Donations can be made online at https://thesusanfund.org//make-a-donation/gift-donations/ or mail at 8 Hilly Field Lane, Westport, CT 06880.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019