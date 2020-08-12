1/1
Matthew Thomas Hayes McConnell
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Thomas Hayes
McConnell
Feb 20 1971 - Jul 23, 2020
Matthew Thomas Hayes McConnell, age 49 of Stratford, died suddenly Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. McConnell was born February 20, 1971 in Bridgeport, son of Kathleen (Keating McConnell and the late Keith Andrew McConnell and had been a lifelong area resident. Matt was a graduate of Stratford High School and Housatonic Community College with a Associates Degree in Human Services. He enjoyed reading, his bus trips, broadway theatre and was a big fan of the Royal Kings. Survivors in addition to his mother include his brother and sister, Maureen McConnell and Andrew McConnell and his wife Rose, his niece Megan McConnell; his sister-in-law, Michelle McConnell and several aunts uncles and cousins. Friends are invited to attend his funeral Service celebrated by the Reverend Nicholas Pavia on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, before service time from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either the Bridge house, http://www.bridgehousect.org/support-us/ or the Stratford Library Association, http://stratfordlibrary.org/. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved