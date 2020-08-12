Matthew Thomas Hayes
McConnell
Feb 20 1971 - Jul 23, 2020
Matthew Thomas Hayes McConnell, age 49 of Stratford, died suddenly Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. McConnell was born February 20, 1971 in Bridgeport, son of Kathleen (Keating McConnell and the late Keith Andrew McConnell and had been a lifelong area resident. Matt was a graduate of Stratford High School and Housatonic Community College with a Associates Degree in Human Services. He enjoyed reading, his bus trips, broadway theatre and was a big fan of the Royal Kings. Survivors in addition to his mother include his brother and sister, Maureen McConnell and Andrew McConnell and his wife Rose, his niece Megan McConnell; his sister-in-law, Michelle McConnell and several aunts uncles and cousins. Friends are invited to attend his funeral Service celebrated by the Reverend Nicholas Pavia on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, before service time from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either the Bridge house, http://www.bridgehousect.org/support-us/
or the Stratford Library Association, http://stratfordlibrary.org/
. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit
.