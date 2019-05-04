Home

Matthew Vetro

Matthew Vetro
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MATTHEW VETRO ON YOUR TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY in HEAVEN November 9, 1940 - May 4, 2017 We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we will never part. GOD has you in HIS arms, We have you in our heart. We will LOVE you FOREVER!! Continue to watch over all of us and guide us with your love. All our love, Jeanette, Vicki, Armonda, Gina & Jeff, and all of your Grandchildren
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019
