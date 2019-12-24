|
In Loving Memory of Matthew Vetro on your Third Christmas in HEAVEN November 9, 1940 - May 4, 2017 The sadness never goes away the silent tears still flow You are thought of and so sadly missed more than you will ever know But now you are with the Angels safe and sound in Heaven above we hold on to the memories and treasure them with love Yet special times like Christmas often make us wonder why God took you from this world it was too soon to say goodbye But memories are precious they will last a lifetime through we know that God has chosen you to be his Angel too MERRY CHRISTMAS DAD!! We LOVE and MISS you so much!! All our LOVE forever, Jeanette, Vicki, Armonda, Gina &Jeff, and all of your Grandchildren XOXOXO