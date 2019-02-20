Matthew Wallace

Matthew Wallace, age 55, of Cathedral City, California and formerly of Trumbull, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at his home in California. Born on August 23, 1963 in Stamford, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Jean Mastroianni Wallace, Matt was born in Stamford, CT and grew up in Trumbull, CT. After graduating from Keene State University with a degree in Business, Matt married his high school sweetheart, Cathy and went on to work in the financial industry for a short time before finding himself in the helping professions, working with disadvantaged and troubled people on managing the ebb and flow of daily life. This role of coach and mentor gave him tremendous satisfaction and joy and is a role he attempted to replicate in the last month of his life. As friends and family will attest, Matt was very blunt with those around him but behind the gruffness lived a sensitive, kind and generous soul. Along his too short journey, Matt got lost and couldn't find his way back, save for his last month here when he began reaching out to organizations in the hopes of working with troubled people as he had done earlier in his life. Whom better to reach these lost souls than one of their own. Unfortunately, his plan required more time than he had been given when his body gave up on him. Please do not grieve for Matt for he is at peace, in a better place, spending eternity with the one he loved most, his Mom, his Champion and his Light, who accepted and loved him for all that he was and could have been. Along with being with his Mom, he was happiest when helping others, watching his Boston sports teams and the Oakland Raiders (an anomaly to our Boston centric family), playing golf, skiing and listening to the Allman Brothers Band. Although he spent the last 20 years in Southern California, he had long dreamed of coming home to the east coast and will now make his final journey back and be buried alongside his beloved parents in his hometown of Trumbull. Survivors include three brothers, Robert J. Wallace, Sr. and his wife Gail of Trumbull, Peter Wallace and his wife Nanette of Beacon, NY, and Michael Wallace of New York City, nieces and nephews, Robert, Jr., Lauren, Michael and Jessica. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Daniel Wallace. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.

Options for mourners include sending flowers or donating to The Salvation Army for the benefit of the Perris Adult Rehabilitation Center in memory of Matthew M. Wallace. Donations should be made payable to the Salvation Army and mailed as follows: The Salvation Army, Attn: Shonda Butler, For the Benefit of Perris Adult Rehabilitation Center, 30400 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA 92234. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary