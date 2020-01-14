|
Matthew Witkowski
Matthew Witkowski, age 65, of Terryville, formerly of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, entered into eternal life on January 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport to the late Alexander and Nellie Zamielski Witkowski, Matthew attended St. Ann's School, Christ the King Preparatory School and Bassick High School. Having a love for cooking, Matthew went on to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY and Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Paris, France. Having been highly skilled in the culinary arts, he had worked as an executive chef in many high end and successful yacht clubs, country clubs, hotels, and restaurants throughout the county, including Black Rock Yacht Club, Sleepy Hollow Country Club, Inn at Longshore, Sodexho and several others. He also opened the restaurant/café in the Bridgeport YMCA, founded the Shell Station Restaurant in Stratford, now known as the Station House, and taught private cooking lessons and restaurant consulting as The Culinary Artist. He was a foodie himself and loved creating new food dishes at home and trying different restaurants. Matthew made giving back a priority. He would make monthly monetary contributions to St. Jude, Maryknoll, local churches, etc. He also volunteered in the community and the church and was heavily involved in youth sports. He actively coached youth basketball, founded several basketball organizations, such as the Naugatuck All-Stars Basketball Club (NABC), the AAU basketball organization with the goal to provide structure and teach both basketball and life skills to the youth, and the Game Time Hoops Basketball with his son, which hosts youth basketball tournaments. He enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics, New York Jets, college football, and basketball. Matthew was a devout Catholic and donated much of his time to the church. He took great pleasure in spending time by the shore, especially St. Mary's by the Sea in Black Rock and loved taking trips to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. A family man, Matthew's happiness revolved around spending time and creating memories with his friends and family, especially his son, whom he managed a rental property with. He was an amazing father and loving father who spent every day with his son, coaching him in sports, mentoring him, and providing guidance, creating everlasting memories in moments they shared together, and setting an example to follow. He loved telling jokes, making people smile, and helping anyone who needed it. His memory will be lovingly remembered by his son, Alexander M. Witkowski, of Terryville; and a brother, Alexander B. Witkowski, of Naugatuck. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020