Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maude Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maude Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maude Holloway In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MAUDE "MADEAR"HOLLOWAY 1938 - 2017 Another year has come and gone, and while it's been two years, it still feels like yesterday. Never knew how difficult it would be to no longer call you on the phone. Never knew how difficult it would be to not share life's ups and downs with you. Never knew how much we'd miss your words of wisdom. Never knew how much we'd miss your gentle spirit. Never knew how empty it would feel not having your presence there to remind us of how much we are loved. These are only a few of the many things we've missed but nothing more than your sweet laughter, your caring smile and all the love that emanated from within you. Words cannot express how much you are missed. Words cannot express the void that has been left. And while time has yet to heal the void in our hearts, We cherish all the loving memories and have faith that we will one day reunite. From Our Hearts to Yours, Now and Always, Your Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.