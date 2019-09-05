|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MAUDE "MADEAR"HOLLOWAY 1938 - 2017 Another year has come and gone, and while it's been two years, it still feels like yesterday. Never knew how difficult it would be to no longer call you on the phone. Never knew how difficult it would be to not share life's ups and downs with you. Never knew how much we'd miss your words of wisdom. Never knew how much we'd miss your gentle spirit. Never knew how empty it would feel not having your presence there to remind us of how much we are loved. These are only a few of the many things we've missed but nothing more than your sweet laughter, your caring smile and all the love that emanated from within you. Words cannot express how much you are missed. Words cannot express the void that has been left. And while time has yet to heal the void in our hearts, We cherish all the loving memories and have faith that we will one day reunite. From Our Hearts to Yours, Now and Always, Your Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren