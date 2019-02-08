Maureen A. Guilday

Maureen A. Guilday, age 87, of Davie, Florida, passed away peacefully amongst loved ones, on February 4, 2019. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania on May 29, 1931, she was one of the eight children of Thomas and Madeline Murphy Guilday. Maureen was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy in Fountain Springs, Pennsylvania. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Barry University, Miami, Florida and her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Miami.

She taught English and Social Studies at Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Miami Florida and in the Stratford (Connecticut) Public Schools. Upon retirement, she was a dedicated teacher volunteer at the Benedictine School of St. Gertrude Monastery, Ridgely, Maryland; at St Pedro Poveda College, Manilla, Philippines; as well as at St. Helen Catholic Elementary School, St. David Parish Hope Outreach LEAP Program, and at the Boys and Girls Club, all in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her educational collaborations extended to the Teresian Association, a group of committed Catholic professionals whose educational programs, schools, and universities are well known throughout the world.

Maureen will be remembered as a lifelong practicing Catholic, a teacher exemplar, a generous patron, and a wise and witty counselor by her many friends and students in the United States and in the Philippines.

Maureen is survived by her sister Margaret Bailie of Stamford, Connecticut; her brother John Guilday of Sacramento, California; her cousins Mary Jane Foist and Thomas Scott of Fort Pierce, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

A Catholic Mass was celebrated on February 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. David's Church, Davie, Florida. Internment will be private at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to The Ridgely Benedictine Sisters, 25 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713; Hope Outreach at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Drive, Davie, Florida 33328; or to The Teresian Institute Scholarship Program, c/o Regina Cameron, 6620 Green Street, Hollywood, Florida 33024.