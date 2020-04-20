|
|
Maureen Leahy Barry
Maureen Leahy Barry peacefully left this world with her family by her side on April 17, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport Hospital to the late Adrian and Helen Skolinsky Leahy. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Grammar School, Roger Ludlow High School, Class of 1960 and earned a B.S. in Nursing from Norwalk Hospital and a Masters Degree in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport.
She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse with a career that took her from area nursing homes to working as Director of Nursing for a Home Health Agency and ultimately as a sub-acute care case manager. Maureen was everyone's nurse. She was quick to help with practical medical advice and hands-on care.
Maureen grew up in Fairfield and met the love of her life, Fred, at the Village drug store. Maureen and Fred were married in 1963 and remained in Fairfield where they raised their family. Because she was the proud daughter of one of Fairfield's first career firefighters, the wife of a Fairfield Police Officer, the mother and mother-in-law of Fairfield Firefighters, her scanner was always on and she listened to it vigilantly. Maureen loved to read and travel, and, was a generous and gracious party host. Her annual Mardi Gras party was a beloved tradition for family and friends. She was devoted to her family and was always there when needed for rides to baseball practice, to attend school events and for advice and support.
Maureen is survived by her three children, Karen and Roger Caisse, Kevin and Colleen Barry and Patrick and companion Lynn Erazmus; brother, Ade (MaryAnn) Leahy; brother and sister-in-law Jack and Carmella Barry; grandchildren, Brian and David Caisse, Jessica and Lauren Barry, Zachary and Sean Barry; special niece Megan Appicello; Pru O'Brien who was like a daughter and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private family services will take place with interment in St. Thomas Cemetery. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Seymour Pink Foundation (www.seymourpink.com) a charity Maureen was passionate about. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020