Maureen Chuga
Maureen Pipa Chuga, age 71, of Monroe, wife of the late Derry Chuga, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Bridgeport, Maureen was the daughter of the late John and Anne Pipa. She grew up in Fairfield and moved to Monroe with her husband Derry where they lived and raised their two daughters. Maureen was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School in 1967, Southern Connecticut State University in 1971, and later received her Masters from Western Connecticut and 6th year Degree from Sacred Heart University. Maureen taught Mathematics at the Danbury Public Schools for 35 years at Roger's Park Junior High and Danbury High School.
A loving and devoted Grandma, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her sisters up and down the East Coast seeing places, shopping and visiting family and driving around in her Convertible. Her love of travel with her husband brought her to places such as Europe, Las Vegas, as well as, several ocean cruises and cross country adventures. She cherished her annual trips with friends to Vermont and Rhode Island. Additionally, her trip to Ireland with her twin sister was quite memorable. She enjoyed crafting and quilt making and sharing her creations with family and friends. Maureen was a talented artist and shared in this passion in classes at the senior centers. Her fairy garden was a favorite place to visit. She continued her love of Math by helping countless nieces, nephews, and neighboring kids with tutoring. Many will miss her digital cards she would email to everyone for all occasions.
Maureen's memory will be embraced by her daughters, Marian Gaudioso and her husband Matthew of Seymour, Lauren Leach and her husband Brian of Rhode Island; her cherished grandchildren, Grayson and Gemma Leach; her endearing siblings, Nancy Legare of Fairfield, Laureen Pekar and her husband Nick of Stratford, Valerie Plant and her husband Harry of New Jersey, John Pipa and his wife Helen of Shelton; a brother-in-law and wife, Greg and Barbara Chuga; many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her parents-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Chuga, and brother-in-law Roger Legare.
Funeral services will be held privately. A public committal service will be announced when family and friends can freely gather.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fairfield Senior Center where your contribution will be used to provide Art Classes for our seniors. To sign Maureen's online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com