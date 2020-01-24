|
Maureen J Dunphy Pavelko
Died in the comfort of her home surrounded by love ones on 12/23/ 2019 at age 81.
Born and raised in Stratford. Proceeded by her late husband Robert Pavelko Sr. Parents Floyd and Bertha Dunphy, Sister Carol Prach, Daughter-in-law Deana Pavelko and Son-in-law John Varrone Jr
Leaving to cherish her memory: Daughter Kathleen Hallquist and husband Jeffrey. Son Bradley Krehel and wife Michelle.Son Robert Pavelko Jr daughters Diane Varrone,Jacqueline Krehel and Dawn Pavelko.As well as 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Maureen retired from Bridgeport Hospital as an executive secretary serving 25 years to the chairman of medicine previous she worked as a secretary to Bridgeport Hospital school of nursing. She was a lifetime member of the women's auxiliary of E.E.Y.C.,Den mother for Boy Scouts of America.
Services will be announced to family and close friends at a later date.
Donations can be made in her honor to:
Vitas Healthcare/Hospice
199 Park Rd Ext. Suite102
Middlebury Ct. 06762
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020