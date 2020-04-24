|
|
Maureen Elizabeth Dillon
Ridgefield – Maureen Elizabeth Dillon, age 59, of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Laurel Ridge Health Care Center.
Maureen was born September 20, 1960 in Evanston, Illinois daughter of the late Francis and Nanette (Salisbury) Dillon. She worked for many years as a warehouse worker at Norden Corp./Northrup Grumman and played basketball in high school and also played softball in Ridgefield for many years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs, Miami Dolphins, and U.N.C college basketball fan. She also enjoyed her white-water rafting trips with her co-workers. She loved her two cats, Smokey and Bandit.
Maureen is survived by her siblings: Patrick Dillon and his wife Marie of Brookfield, John Dillon of New Hampshire and Ann Binetti and her husband Paul of Vernon Hills, Illinois and her nieces and nephew: Kimberly Dillon of Brookfield, Lisa Binetti of Vernon Hills, Illinois and James Dillon of Gettysburg.
Funeral services for Maureen will be held at the convenience of the family. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 25, 2020