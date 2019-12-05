|
|
Maureen G. Fay
Maureen Gallagher Fay, age 78, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on June 26, 1941 in New Haven, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Nora Dempsey Gallagher. Maureen was employed at Southern Connecticut State University with over 25 years of dedicated service, retiring as a career services counselor. She was a former alderwoman for the city of Ansonia and a very active member of the AFSME Union where she served as an officer. She enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Europe; Maureen was proud to have visited all 50 states. In her retirement Maureen loved spending time in Florida. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by a son, William Fay, brother, James Gallagher, sister, Elizabeth Flynn and her former spouse and friend Clarence Fay. Survivors include two loving children, Robert Fay and his wife Allise of Seymour and Mary Ellen Panullo and her husband James of Shelton, four cherished grandchildren, Nina and Gianna Panullo and Aedan and Keira Fay, a brother Francis Gallagher of North Carolina, two sisters, Susan Gallagher of Colorado and Ellen Richard of Hamden, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 27 Cannon Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 6, 2019