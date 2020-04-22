|
Maureen Kurtz
Maureen Ann Kurtz, nee Smith, age 74 of Monroe, CT, beloved wife of Ronald C. Kurtz, Sr. passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Maureen was born in Morristown, NJ on March 9, 1946 to the late Richard and Laura (Mulford) Smith and lived in Boonton, NJ until her marriage to Ronald on June 2, 1968.
Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 51 years include their son Ronald, Jr., daughter Caroline and their grandchildren Gregory, Ashley and Katherine. Maureen's sisters Joan Smith, Jeanne Stone and Kathleen Kersey also survive her.
Maureen was a graduate of Morris Catholic High School in 1964 and went on with her education to attend Jersey City, NJ Medical Center and Paterson, NJ General Hospital School of Nursing and was licensed by the State of New Jersey as a Registered Nurse. She was employed by Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey and St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull, CT where she retired in 2009.
Maureen's fulfillment in life came with an unshakable faith in the Lord, a loving and caring family and through many endearing friendships she made along her life's journey. Due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of life for Maureen will be held at a later date. SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020