Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Kurtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Kurtz Obituary
Maureen Kurtz
Maureen Ann Kurtz, nee Smith, age 74 of Monroe, CT, beloved wife of Ronald C. Kurtz, Sr. passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Maureen was born in Morristown, NJ on March 9, 1946 to the late Richard and Laura (Mulford) Smith and lived in Boonton, NJ until her marriage to Ronald on June 2, 1968.
Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 51 years include their son Ronald, Jr., daughter Caroline and their grandchildren Gregory, Ashley and Katherine. Maureen's sisters Joan Smith, Jeanne Stone and Kathleen Kersey also survive her.
Maureen was a graduate of Morris Catholic High School in 1964 and went on with her education to attend Jersey City, NJ Medical Center and Paterson, NJ General Hospital School of Nursing and was licensed by the State of New Jersey as a Registered Nurse. She was employed by Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey and St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull, CT where she retired in 2009.
Maureen's fulfillment in life came with an unshakable faith in the Lord, a loving and caring family and through many endearing friendships she made along her life's journey. Due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of life for Maureen will be held at a later date. SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -