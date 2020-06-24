Maureen Coyne Richetelli
Maureen Coyne Richetelli, 76, of Milford, beloved wife of the late James L. Richetelli, Sr., passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at home with her family and friends by her side. Born on September 18, 1943 in Yonkers, NY she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mary (O'Neill) Coyne.
Maureen grew up in a large, close-knit Irish family in Yonkers. Her family moved to Stratford, Connecticut in 1952 and she graduated from St. James School. They then crossed the bridge to Milford in 1957 to their home on the corner of East Broadway and Pearl Street on Silver Beach. She always considered herself a "beach kid". She graduated from Milford High School in the class of 1961. Since graduation, she has attended every class reunion and has kept in touch with many classmates who became lifelong friends.
While in high school, Maureen was introduced to the love of her life, Jim Richetelli, Sr. It truly was love at first sight. They were married on April 8, 1961. They worked hard and made many sacrifices while raising their six children. The Richetelli home was chaotic at times but always filled with love and laughter and everyone was welcome there. Maureen and Jim were married for 29 wonderful years when, sadly, Jim passed away suddenly on February 2, 1990 at the age of 46. Through her faith and love for her family she persevered and became the rock and pillar of the family.
Maureen worked as a Records Clerk for the Milford Police Department for more than 30 years before retiring in 2014. Besides her family and career, her passion was her Irish heritage. With the help of her beloved cousin, Peggy O'Neill, they researched and verified their family roots in Ireland. This resulted in Maureen being granted dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland on October 15, 2002, for which she was immensely proud. Maureen's love for all things Irish carried over into the Milford community. In 2006, she attended the first organizational meeting of the Irish Heritage Society of Milford (IHSM) and is a Charter Member of the club. She was a former member of the Board of Trustees and a member and the Chairwoman of many club committees, including the IHSM Scholarship Committee. In 2011, Maureen was named the Irish Woman of the Year in Milford.
Maureen was a woman of great faith and was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary Parish (now Precious Blood) for the entire time she lived in Milford. She was a woman of great values and high standards and expected the same from those she loved. Her family and friends meant everything to her. She took great joy in her elaborate holiday dinners and famous St. Patrick's Day parade party that everyone will dearly miss. Maureen's love and spirit will live on in the hearts of all that she touched.
Maureen is survived by her devoted children, James L. Richetelli, Jr. (Lisa), Patricia A. Firmender (Randy), Kevin M. Richetelli (Penny), Dennis C. Richetelli (Dawn), Eileen M. Richetelli, Christopher P. Richetelli and daughter-in-law, Dorinda Richetelli; loving grandchildren, Michelle, Julie and James, III (Gina) Richetelli; Kyle, Eric, Colin and Bryan Firmender; Nicole and Danielle Richetelli; Kathryn and Andrew Richetelli; Tristan and Skylar Crozier; and great-granddaughter, Peyton Rose Richetelli. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Ellen Richetelli, many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and so many very special friends. Besides her parents and husband, Maureen was predeceased by her brothers, Rev. Edwin J. Coyne and Warren J. Coyne; and her cherished sister, Patricia A. Hiebert. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Maureen's caregiver and friend, Mary Foley Masterson, for her compassion, kindness and love for the last year.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "James and Maureen Richetelli Memorial Scholarship Fund", checks payable to Jonathan Law High School, mailing address: 20 Lansdale Avenue, Milford, CT 06460 or the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road – Unit E4, Milford CT 06460 or the ALS website, www.alsa.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.