Maureen Shannon, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Silvia Gannon Shannon. She was a retired school teacher for the Bridgeport Public Schools.
Maureen was proud of her Irish heritage and a longtime member of the GAC in Fairfield. She is a former member of the Bridgeport St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. She was involved in the Barnum Festival as Exec. Aide in 1992. Maureen was an avid painter, and creator of beautiful craft items and furniture.
Maureen leaves behind her loving brother Jeremiah Shannon III and his wife Julie of North Carolina, nieces Erica Hart and Heather Drake, loving cousins and friends and her fur babies Corky and Kerry.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all services will be private with interment to take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Humane Society in memory of Maureen. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
