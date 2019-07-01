Maureen J. Simmons

Maureen J. Simmons, age 86, the loving wife of the late Robert J. Simmons for over fifty years, passed away on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was preceded in death by her parents, the late Harry and Florence Renner, and her sister Doris May Renner.

A longtime resident of Fairfield, Maureen loved watching and listening to the New York Yankees and was also a member of the Gaelic American Club.

She is survived by her two sons, Kevin R. Simmons of Fairfield who cared for her these last four years and Thomas J. Simmons of Saratoga Springs, NY. She is also survived by her loving daughter and son in law Kathleen S. Cook and Thomas J. Cook of West Hartford as well as her three grandchildren, Maura Cook of West Hartford, Kara (Patrick) Brunell of Wakefield, MA, and Thomas J. Cook III of Baltimore, MD.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, 30 Laurel St., Hartford, CT, 06106 or www.unitedwayinc.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 2, 2019