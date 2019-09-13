Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
505 Shelton Ave.
Shelton, CT
View Map
Maureen T. Cummings


1936 - 2019
Maureen T. Cummings Obituary
Maureen T. Cummings
Maureen T. Cummings, age 83, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019 at CT Hospice with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Henry J. Cummings. Maureen was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY on January 27, 1936, daughter of the late Edmund and Theresa (Brady) Lynch and was a Shelton resident for 49 years. She was a Mortgage Processor at People's Bank for many years until her retirement. Maureen enjoyed playing bingo at the Shelton Senior Center and spending time with her grandchildren. She is the beloved mother of Mark Cummings, Carol Calandra and her husband Conrad, and Jill Wheeler and her husband Matt and sister of Ed and John Lynch. Maureen is the loving grandmother of Kerry Chesterton and her husband Gerard, Joey Wheeler, Chris Calandra and Kaitlyn Coleman and her husband Tommy and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Lynch and Rev. Francis Lynch and a sister Betty MacNamara. Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Her burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton CT. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
