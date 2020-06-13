Maurice "Moe" Martin
Maurice "Moe" Martin of Shelton 1934 ~ 2020 passed peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. He attended St. Joseph's Grammar School and remained a parishioner until his death. He graduated from Shelton High School and was an exceptional athlete in baseball and basketball, being a member of the only SHS basketball team to win a State Championship. He attended Johns Hopkins University on a scholarship as a Scholar-Athlete. Early in his career, he worked at Connecticut National Bank but eventually left to work for the Miller Insurance & Realty Agency. Building upon his experience, he left Miller to start a Real Estate Development Company, Ripton Associates. He purchased Insurance agency, Smith-Eisenman, and eventually renamed it to the Martin Agency Inc. He sold his business to Ferguson McGuire and remained with them until his retirement at age 85.
He served as Judge of Probate for the city of Shelton for 18 years and was a member of the Shelton Democratic Town Committee. He was a member of Derby-Shelton Board of Trade, Community Chest, Rotary Club and Board President of Ripton Senior Housing.
He was an accomplished golfer with a lifetime 6 Holes-In-One and was Club Champion at Highland Golf Club, former President, and a Life Member.
His second wife, Jane "Dolly" Martin, predeceased him and he leaves behind children Nancy, Keron, James and Maurice from his first marriage to Margaret, and grandchildren, Haley, Caitlyn, Adam, Zac, and Max. He will be greatly missed by his family, numerous friends and the "Valley" community.
A Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to VITAS Healthcare of CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.