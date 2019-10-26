|
|
Max Schonberg
Max Schonberg passed away Sunday, October 20th, while preparing to undergo cancer treatment at Danbury Hospital. His family mourns his loss but are grateful for a peaceful passing. A Newtown resident for close to six decades, Max is survived by his beloved wife Eveleen; three daughters, Ina, Caola and Dervila; five grandsons, Brogan, Max, Salah, Tarik and Brendan; his brothers Axel, Hugo, Willie, Finn, Leif and his sister Lizzie. The son of Kai Axel Schonberg and Valborg Dagny (nee Hansen), Max was born and grew up in Copenhagen, immigrating first to Canada. A man with old-style values, he worked incredibly hard, was proud to provide his family with a comfortable life, and believed strongly in self-reliance, persistence, and accomplishment. Despite growing up during difficult times in occupied Denmark, Max emerged an athletic, adventurous, and charming young man. As a soccer or handball team captain, ballroom dancing competitor, or touring Europe on his motorbike, he sought excellence and adventure. A young sailor, he longed for the merchant marine, but buckled down and became an apprentice steel engraver, using his keen eye and steady hands. Awarded a medal from the Queen of Denmark, in the top of his class, he became a Master Engraver, and was accepted into the historic guild of fine metal workers in Denmark. Tossing a coin to determine his next adventure - New Zealand or Canada - Montreal won. Max immigrated and found new adventures with fellow arrivals. He and his Irish bride were married in 1960. Returning to Denmark for two years, they moved back to North America and settled in Newtown in 1963, first on Buttonball Drive in Sandy Hook, and later in Dodgingtown. Max worked first for Bristol Brass Company in Orange, and then Schwerdtle Stamp Company in Bridgeport. In 1968, Max launched Dana Engraving, based in Bridgeport, which provided old-school European skills, talent and service to a wide range of companies in Connecticut and across the country, for over 30 years. As part of the region's machine tool industry he provided engravings to print the (1970s) $50 bill, and high specification molds and products ranging from Firestone tires, Bic pens, Bristol postage stamp machines, Sikorsky Aircraft helicopter and fighter jet parts; Prisma-color and Eagle pencils and a wide range of other molded products and parts. He was sought out nationally for his exceptional ability to hand design difficult molding solutions. During the early 1970s he was involved with the Newtown Jaycees, who established an award in his name.
Condolences may be sent to Eveleen Schonberg, 175 Sugar Street, Newtown, Connecticut 06470. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to to The Boys and Girls Club of America, specifically to benefit the organization located at 102 Park Street in Bridgeport; bgca.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019