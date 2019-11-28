|
|
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAXINE BOYKIN Novemeber 26, 1926- July 24, 2013 MOM, Every 5 years your birthday date is on Thanksgiving and we're thankful for you taught us that family, friends, laughter, memories, sharing- that is the heart of Thanksgiving, and most of all acts of kindness to those you don't know. I miss you mommy, and on this Thanksgiving, and as the ones have gone and will come. Thank you for all that you have given. And your giving lives on through all the many lives that were touched by you. I can see your whole face light up, as I say Happy Birthday...and to know that your whole heart is happy because I know you are with the Lord. "Every good gift, comes from above, but mom's do alot of the delivery work." Happy Birthday, Love you. Cathy