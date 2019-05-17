MEMORIAM IN LOVING MEMORY MAXYM SZTUKA April. 22, 1922 - May 17, 2016 It has been three years since God called you home. You were a wonderful hard working husband and father. I love you and miss you so very much, my life is not the same anymore but I have so many great and happy memories of you. I will always remember all the great times we spent together. Your kindness and thoughtfulnesss will always be remembered. You were very dedicated to the church. Miss you so very much. Love you. 56 years was a long time. Sadly missed by your wife Joyce, son Edward, daughter-in-law Eileen, and grandsons Tyler and Ben. Eternally yours, Joyce Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary