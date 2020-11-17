1/
Maynard Dougherty
1927 - 2020
Maynard William "Doc"
Dougherty
Oct 7, 1927 - Nov 15, 2020.
Maynard William "Doc" Dougherty, age 93, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Marcia (Robinson) Dougherty, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mr. Dougherty was born October 7, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of the late Jonathan Maynard Dougherty and Esther Lucile Wardle Dougherty. Doc, as he was known to his friends, was a World War II Navy Veteran and a Korean War Navy Veteran. He was the retired founder of Dougherty Insurance, Stratford. He was a talented bagpiper and a member of the Pyramid Temple Pipes and Drums, as well a member of Masonic Temple America St. John's 8, Stratford. He was the President of the Professional Insurance Agents of CT in 1988. He also served as a councilman in Stratford from 1990 to 1996. He enjoyed socializing, Navy reunions, attending Stratford Brakettes games and teaching others the bagpipes. Survivors include his two sons, J. Kyle Dougherty and his wife Lauri of Orange and William Maynard Dougherty of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Kerry Rosier, Kristeena Thompson and her husband Robert, Donald William Tomkins and Kelly Dougherty and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two siblings, Dora and Ward. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to covid concerns, Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
