Maynard Dougherty
1927 - 2020
Maynard W. "Doc"
Dougherty
Oct 7, 1927 - Nov 15, 2020.
Maynard William "Doc" Dougherty, age 93, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Marcia (Robinson) Dougherty, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mr. Dougherty was born October 7, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of the late Jonathan Maynard Dougherty and Esther Lucile Wardle Dougherty. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Masks and social distancing are required. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Dear Bill and Kyle, I am so sorry regarding the loss of your father. May you both find comfort and the love of friends and family at this time.
With love, Lisa Dunn-Bender
Lisa Bender
Friend
November 23, 2020
Kyle - so sorry to hear about Doc's passing! Always a favorite of mine in the business! :)
Tim Falanga
Friend
November 20, 2020
Doc was a wonderful man, I’ve known him for years as a friend and neighbor. Being a Scotsman and playing the Bagpipes was his signature. Doc, you are now with Marsha, May you both know you are loved. ❤
Bonnie M. Paradise
Friend
November 20, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the Dougherty Family at the passing of "Doc". A more special person one could not hope to know - caring, sympathetic, humorous, industrious, intelligent, friend. God Bless all at this difficult time and may He help you through the days ahead, Treasure all your memories.
Charlotte Matthews and Family
Friend
November 18, 2020
To the family and friends of DOC Dougherty please except my sincere condolences on your loss.
Doug Norko
Friend
November 18, 2020
Doc was a true gentleman. He lived his life according to the highest standards of truth, honesty and decency. Kudos to a life well spent.
Gail M. Liscio
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
Kyle, Lauri and Kelly,
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Laura Fazekas
Friend
November 17, 2020
Very sorry for your loss
StuartRosenberg
Friend
