Maynard W. "Doc"
Dougherty
Oct 7, 1927 - Nov 15, 2020.
Maynard William "Doc" Dougherty, age 93, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Marcia (Robinson) Dougherty, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mr. Dougherty was born October 7, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of the late Jonathan Maynard Dougherty and Esther Lucile Wardle Dougherty. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Masks and social distancing are required. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
