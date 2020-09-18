1/1
Maynard Taylor
1940 - 2020
Maynard A. Taylor
On the afternoon of September 15, 2020, Maynard A. Taylor, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid-related complications. Maynard was born in New York City on March 2, 1940, he grew up in White Plains, NY and raised his family in Shelton, CT. He graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Philosophy from Iona College, and earned a Master's degree in Philosophy from Fordham University. He taught English at Fairfield High School, in Fairfield, CT and retired in 1998.
Known affectionately as "Poppy" he was a lively spirit who loved spending time with his family. He spent years as a volunteer, coaching youth basketball, baseball, and soccer for his children's teams, mentoring children in Head Start, and advocating for social justice. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Taylor, whom he has loved since the day they met. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Jacqueline Gattoni, Donna Gregorio, Kim Taylor, Marc, and Neil; his son- and daughters-in-law, and his 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa.
A celebration of life will be planned once COVID restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michaels' Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
