Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for McKenzie Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McKenzie Lee Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McKenzie Lee Weaver Obituary
McKenzie Lee Weaver
McKenzie Lee Weaver, beloved daughter of David Charles and Laura Tracy Weaver of Orange, was born an angel on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
"Some people dream of angels, we held one in our arms." In addition to her parents, David and Laura, survivors include paternal grandparents, Randy and Donna Weaver of Stratford, great-grandmothers, Geraldine Weaver of Ansonia and Frances Tortorello of Bridgeport, aunt and uncle, Michael Weaver and his wife Desiree; maternal grandmother, Margaret Tracy of Branford, aunts and uncle, Heather Tracy, Patrick Tracy and his wife Lindsey, and cousins, Emma and Tyler. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating McKenzie on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to March of Dimes. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of McKenzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -