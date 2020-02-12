|
|
McKenzie Lee Weaver
McKenzie Lee Weaver, beloved daughter of David Charles and Laura Tracy Weaver of Orange, was born an angel on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
"Some people dream of angels, we held one in our arms." In addition to her parents, David and Laura, survivors include paternal grandparents, Randy and Donna Weaver of Stratford, great-grandmothers, Geraldine Weaver of Ansonia and Frances Tortorello of Bridgeport, aunt and uncle, Michael Weaver and his wife Desiree; maternal grandmother, Margaret Tracy of Branford, aunts and uncle, Heather Tracy, Patrick Tracy and his wife Lindsey, and cousins, Emma and Tyler. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating McKenzie on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to March of Dimes. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020