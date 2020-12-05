Medardo N. Carralero
Medardo N. Carralero, age 85, of Beacon Falls, the beloved husband of 62 years to Rosa Maria Carralero, entered into eternal rest peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born in Holguin-Oriente, Cuba on June 6, 1935, 1 of 9 children to the late Manuel and Eulalia Carralero. Medardo was a longtime resident of Bridgeport and in 2006, joined the community of Beacon Falls. He was known as a hard worker during his time with General Electric, Atlantic Ridgefield and Derby Cellular Products. Medardo was a dedicated family man who enjoyed playing bocci and pool. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Medardo will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his wife Rosa includes his son Marco A. Carralero of Oxford, his daughter and son-in-law Maria T. and Luis Rodriguez of Milford, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all who will miss him terribly. Medardo was predeceased by his son, Mario C. Carralero of Myrtle Beach, SC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Friends and relatives may call on the family for a walk-through visitation at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, guests will be asked to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing requirements at all times. All other services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Merardo's memory may be made to the Seymour-Oxford Food Bank through the funeral home.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com